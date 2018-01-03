A Top Global Commodities Trading House is looking to hire an Experienced Product Control Lead



Title - Product Control

Location - London, United Kingdom

Salary - £60k - £75k



I leading Global Energy Major has opened up an opportunity for Senior Product Controller to be responsible for staff management and daily profit & loss and risk production/reporting. This position requires a manager to run a team and work with all other business areas for the institution.



The role will have the following responsibilities;



Oversee daily P&L and product control functions, diligent management thereof and contribute to improved performance of reporting and functionality

Responsible for providing independent, timely and accurate valuations of trading book position, exposure, MVAR, performance data and analysis to facilitate trading execution, control of trading, management reporting, market risk management, credit risk management and compliance.

Constant interaction with Front Office for P&L reporting and minimising disruption and errors

Definition of best accounting practice in line with relevant country specific guidelines and legislation

Verification of the financial data accuracy and compliance with group policies and correction of discrepancies

Timely and accurate reporting of the positions, P/L, market values, FX position, Cash Flow Forecast

Monitoring of the monthly closing process to assure timely publication of reports

Organization duties Strengthening of controls at the Trading, Execution and Finance levels Implementation of Audit recommendations Harmonization/implementation of procedures and controls

Support the Platform and the regions on specific projects

The successful candidate will have the following background and skill set:

