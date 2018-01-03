Product Control Lead | Commodities
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £60000 - £75000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 03rd Jan 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Christopher Harris
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
A Top Global Commodities Trading House is looking to hire
an Experienced Product Control Lead
Title - Product Control
Location - London, United Kingdom
Salary - £60k - £75k
I leading Global Energy Major has opened up an opportunity for Senior Product Controller to be responsible for staff management and daily profit & loss and risk production/reporting. This position requires a manager to run a team and work with all other business areas for the institution.
The role will have the following responsibilities;
- Oversee daily P&L and product control functions, diligent management thereof and contribute to improved performance of reporting and functionality
- Responsible for providing independent, timely and accurate valuations of trading book position, exposure, MVAR, performance data and analysis to facilitate trading execution, control of trading, management reporting, market risk management, credit risk management and compliance.
- Constant interaction with Front Office for P&L reporting and minimising disruption and errors
- Definition of best accounting practice in line with relevant country specific guidelines and legislation
- Verification of the financial data accuracy and compliance with group policies and correction of discrepancies
- Timely and accurate reporting of the positions, P/L, market values, FX position, Cash Flow Forecast
- Monitoring of the monthly closing process to assure timely publication of reports
- Organization duties Strengthening of controls at the Trading, Execution and Finance levels Implementation of Audit recommendations Harmonization/implementation of procedures and controls
- Support the Platform and the regions on specific projects
The successful candidate will have the following
background and skill set:
- Strong Financial Control experience
- Experience in managing multiple geographic locations
- Commodity knowledge - essential in energy trading
- Familiarity with options, derivatives and other trading instruments
- Excellent communication and teamwork skills
- Knowledge of the front to back deal life cycle and the role of product control through this cycle
- Faculty to work in an autonomous and proactive way
- Analytical and problem solving skills
- Very good presentation skills
- Ability to be flexible, to adapt to challenging deadlines and business demands
- Strong ability to work under pressure