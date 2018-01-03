Systematic Trader for Commodity Trading House
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £100000 - £120000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 03rd Jan 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Scott Darroch
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
Systematic Trader for Chicago based Commodity Trading House
Selby Jennings is working with a leading Commodity Trading House that is looking to expand its London office. They have an international presence but have aimed to grow their oil and grains focus in Europe.
This is a great opportunity to lead a team and continue to build out the systematic desk in London. They will be able to provide you with an infrastructure and resources.
Primary responsibilities:
- Responsible for setting up the systematic desk
- Running systematic strategies and back-testing in order to
improve on codes
- Interact with the portfolio managers and IT teams
- Client facing and team leading
Relevant candidate will demonstrate the following:
- 6 to 8 years' experience in a quant trader or systematic
position
- Strong experience with a range of asset classes with a focus
on commodities
- Proficiency with programming languages: Python, R, KDB…
- Ability to multi-task and work independently
- Strong team player
Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants should promptly register their interest directly to quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com