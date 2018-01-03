Systematic Trader for Chicago based Commodity Trading House



Selby Jennings is working with a leading Commodity Trading House that is looking to expand its London office. They have an international presence but have aimed to grow their oil and grains focus in Europe.



This is a great opportunity to lead a team and continue to build out the systematic desk in London. They will be able to provide you with an infrastructure and resources.



Primary responsibilities:





Responsible for setting up the systematic desk







Running systematic strategies and back-testing in order to improve on codes







Interact with the portfolio managers and IT teams







Client facing and team leading







Relevant candidate will demonstrate the following:





6 to 8 years' experience in a quant trader or systematic position







Strong experience with a range of asset classes with a focus on commodities





Proficiency with programming languages: Python, R, KDB…







Ability to multi-task and work independently







Strong team player





Interviews are taking place at short notice.




