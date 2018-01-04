Global Investment Bank is looking to add a Director level Latam Salesperson to its team in Mid-Town Manhattan. This person will be responsible for the origination of interest rate and currency derivative product transactions for Latin American corporate clients. The candidate will work with the existing members of the business to support the activities of the bank, primarily to develop corporate hedging transactions in Latin America including Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. The candidate will also provide support on the ongoing project finance hedge business. Some Travel to Latin American Rep offices to meet with corporate clients is required.









Requirements:



Fluency in Spanish preferred, and if possible, fluency or at least proficiency in Portuguese.

10 years of prior experience of managing corporate derivative marketing relationships in one or more LatAm countries with derivative product experience in currency and interest rate hedging - marketing directly of swaps and options for liability or asset risk management.

The ideal candidate would most likely come from a corporate derivatives marketing desk.

The candidate should be able to show that they were the primary person responsible for a number of corporate relationships and not acting only in a "support" role. Thus, the candidate will have an existing Latin American corporate client list.