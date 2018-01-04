TIBCO Consultant
Location United States,
Remuneration $65 - $80 per annum
Employment type contract
Updated 04th Jan 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Jayson Bevacqua (NY)
Phone (646) 253-0268
Email click here
Location: Wisconsin
Required Skills:
- BusinessWorks 5 - Advanced or Expert - required
- Standard Core Legacy TIBCO stack - required - EMS, RV, Administrator (Advanced or Expert on at least one or more of these skills)
- BusinessConnect - preferred - at least 2 - Moderate or higher, as BC is the Customer facing front end for interactions, which must be handled by BW
- HAWK - nice to have - would be useful, 2 - Moderate or higher on this skill set.
Non-Technical skills
- US Citizen due to Department of Defense security requirements (Kevin will be checking this with WPS during his Thursday visit. WPS uses a lot of non-Citizens for web portal work)
- ADP II certified - it is unlikely we will find anyone with this - This is a deep dive criminal and financial background check done by the government. Interim clearance can take 1 month or longer for contractors, based on WPS history. It basically says this person is trustworthy enough to work on DoD related data.