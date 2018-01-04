The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

TIBCO Consultant

Location United States,

Remuneration $65 - $80 per annum

Employment type contract

Updated 04th Jan 2018

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Jayson Bevacqua (NY)

Phone (646) 253-0268

Email click here



Location: Wisconsin



Required Skills:

  • BusinessWorks 5 - Advanced or Expert - required
  • Standard Core Legacy TIBCO stack - required - EMS, RV, Administrator (Advanced or Expert on at least one or more of these skills)
  • BusinessConnect - preferred - at least 2 - Moderate or higher, as BC is the Customer facing front end for interactions, which must be handled by BW
  • HAWK - nice to have - would be useful, 2 - Moderate or higher on this skill set.

Non-Technical skills

  • US Citizen due to Department of Defense security requirements (Kevin will be checking this with WPS during his Thursday visit. WPS uses a lot of non-Citizens for web portal work)
  • ADP II certified - it is unlikely we will find anyone with this - This is a deep dive criminal and financial background check done by the government. Interim clearance can take 1 month or longer for contractors, based on WPS history. It basically says this person is trustworthy enough to work on DoD related data.

