Fixed Income Sales Person



Global Investment Bank is looking to hire a Fixed Income Salesperson to its team in Mid-Town Manhattan. The bank has made some aggressive hires in the past year and is looking to grow out the desk that deals derivative products to U.S. based institutional clients. It is a more entrepreneurial environment where your work will visibly affect bottom line numbers. There is a large book of clients that this person will be responsible for managing and growing. To be considered for the position, candidates must have an extensive and successful track record in the fixed income sales space with a global institution.



Requirements:



At least 3 years of experience in a Fixed Income Sales position at an investment bank

Experience working with swaps, options and forwards

Ideally have a transferable book of institutional clients based in the US

Candidates without transferable accounts must have in-depth experience co-covering accounts for rate sales products

Ability to prospect new business, as well as maintain an existing account base