C# Software Developer

Location United States,

Remuneration £150000 - £200000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 05th Jan 2018

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Brittney Reiley (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

C# Software Developer -Asset Management Firm


My client is a leading asset management firm that is looking to add a Senior C# Developer to its growing team in Minneapolis. This is a great opportunity for professionals in the software development industry who are interested in advancing their career in finance.

This individual will be responsible for

  • Designing and implementing reliable and efficient software in C#
  • Creating technical solutions
  • Analyzing complex technical issues and creating solutions proactively

Job Requirements

  • Bachelors, Masters, or PhD in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or related fields
  • Strong programming skills in C# and understanding of general programming concepts
  • Familiarity with SQL, C or VBA a plus
  • Experience with Fixed Income Products a plus
  • Five or more years of experience in a related role in the finance sector
  • Excellent written and spoken communication skills
  • Must be motivated, dependable, and responsible
  • Problem solvers who are driven, self-motivated, and think creatively

