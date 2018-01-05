C# Software Developer
C# Software Developer -Asset Management Firm
My client is a leading asset management firm that is looking to add a Senior C# Developer to its growing team in Minneapolis. This is a great opportunity for professionals in the software development industry who are interested in advancing their career in finance.
This individual will be responsible for
- Designing and implementing reliable and efficient software in C#
- Creating technical solutions
- Analyzing complex technical issues and creating solutions proactively
Job Requirements
- Bachelors, Masters, or PhD in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or related fields
- Strong programming skills in C# and understanding of general programming concepts
- Familiarity with SQL, C or VBA a plus
- Experience with Fixed Income Products a plus
- Five or more years of experience in a related role in the finance sector
- Excellent written and spoken communication skills
- Must be motivated, dependable, and responsible
- Problem solvers who are driven, self-motivated, and think creatively