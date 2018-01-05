The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Senior Institutional Sales

Location Switzerland,

Remuneration Competitive

Employment type perm

Updated 05th Jan 2018

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Daria Arenberg

Phone +41442083680

Email click here

My client is an investment specialist focused exclusively on Sustainability Investing and offering asset management, indices, impact analysis and investing, sustainability assessments, and benchmarking services. They are looking to hire a Senior Institutional Salesperson to join their team in Zurich.


What you have:

  • 10-20 years experience in a similar role
  • Experience in the Swiss Market
  • An Institutional Network
  • Background with large pension funds and/or large insurance companies
  • You have an investment banking background/derivatives background
  • You speak fluently English, German and ideally Swiss German

What you will do:

  • Identify and develop new business opportunities
  • Develop institutional networks
  • Build and manage client relations
  • Do a pure Sales role
  • Cooperate with the Sales team to achieve established goals
  • Participate in research and sales meetings
  • Give high-quality service and seek excellence
  • Cover the German part of Switzerland




If you have everything stated below, and if you are keen to take on this new exciting challenge in Zurich, then please feel free to apply by sending your Word Format CV to Daria Arenberg at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch - and she will contact you shortly.


