Institutional Sales Fixed Income
Location Switzerland,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 05th Jan 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daria Arenberg
Phone +41442083680
Email click here
My client is an independent financial services company which provides advisory, execution, research and asset management, as well as a full range of Fixed Income Services to Institutional Clients. They are currently looking for an Institutional Salesperson, experimented in selling services and bonds in their offices in Geneva and Zurich.
Your daily tasks:
- Cooperate and work closely with the Sales team
- Demonstrate the ability to set up strategic goals
- Provide the best service for each transaction and ensure to meet internal client needs and capture sales opportunities
- Understand and support client needs
- Attend to client meetings and corporate events
- Selling company services and bonds
- Develop the institutional client base
- Set up strategies to bring value to the company
- Travel when needed: industry events, clients meetings, and conferences
You have:
- An entrepreneurial mindset
- Outstanding communication and presentation skills
- Excellent networking skills (Institutional)
- Previous experience in a similar role: 5-10 years
- Team spirit, reliable and motivated
- Fluent in English, French and/or German
If you are an expert in Fixed Income Sales and have your own Institutional network, please send your application to Daria Arenberg at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch, and she will contact you back.