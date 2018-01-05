The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Institutional Sales Fixed Income

Location Switzerland,

Remuneration Competitive

Employment type perm

Updated 05th Jan 2018

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Daria Arenberg

Phone +41442083680

Email click here

My client is an independent financial services company which provides advisory, execution, research and asset management, as well as a full range of Fixed Income Services to Institutional Clients. They are currently looking for an Institutional Salesperson, experimented in selling services and bonds in their offices in Geneva and Zurich.

Your daily tasks:

  • Cooperate and work closely with the Sales team
  • Demonstrate the ability to set up strategic goals
  • Provide the best service for each transaction and ensure to meet internal client needs and capture sales opportunities
  • Understand and support client needs
  • Attend to client meetings and corporate events
  • Selling company services and bonds
  • Develop the institutional client base
  • Set up strategies to bring value to the company
  • Travel when needed: industry events, clients meetings, and conferences

You have:

  • An entrepreneurial mindset
  • Outstanding communication and presentation skills
  • Excellent networking skills (Institutional)
  • Previous experience in a similar role: 5-10 years
  • Team spirit, reliable and motivated
  • Fluent in English, French and/or German


If you are an expert in Fixed Income Sales and have your own Institutional network, please send your application to Daria Arenberg at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch, and she will contact you back.

