Institutional Sales Fixed Income



My client is an independent financial services company which provides advisory, execution, research and asset management, as well as a full range of Fixed Income Services to Institutional Clients. They are currently looking for an Institutional Salesperson, experimented in selling services and bonds in their offices in Geneva and Zurich.



Your daily tasks:



Cooperate and work closely with the Sales team

Demonstrate the ability to set up strategic goals

Provide the best service for each transaction and ensure to meet internal client needs and capture sales opportunities

Understand and support client needs

Attend to client meetings and corporate events

Selling company services and bonds

Develop the institutional client base

Set up strategies to bring value to the company

Travel when needed: industry events, clients meetings, and conferences

You have:



An entrepreneurial mindset

Outstanding communication and presentation skills

Excellent networking skills (Institutional)

Previous experience in a similar role: 5-10 years

Team spirit, reliable and motivated

Fluent in English, French and/or German



If you are an expert in Fixed Income Sales and have your own Institutional network, please send your application to Daria Arenberg at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch, and she will contact you back.



