VP Java Developer - Start-Up Hedge Fund



Salary: $150,000-$220,000 Benefits



My client is one of the top Hedge Funds in the United States, looking for a motivated Java Developer with a strong technical background to join their asset management, team. This opportunity is based in New York, New York, and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate. You will be working with the top developers in the world to develop, grow, and maintain the system's features of their state-of-the-art trading platform. The team was founded by a pioneer in the industry - he has published leading papers in the industry, has multiple patents and serves on the editorial board of a number of academic journals.If you are a self-motivated developer who likes to research, learn and apply their programming skill set, this role may be for you!



We'll trust you to:



10 years of Java experience.

You must have Capital Market experience. Focused on Fixed Income Trading!

BA/BS in Computer Science or a related Science/Engineering field.

Hands on experience with SDLC, familiar with SVN, Jenkins, etc.

Messaging experience (Solace, TIBCO and MQ).

Familiarity working in financial systems is a plus.

Ability to work in a team environment, work under pressure and take ownership of issues.

My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits. If you are interested please send us your details to apply.a33ho1gl3dv@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646-759-5602.