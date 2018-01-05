Quant Trader for Hedge Fund in London



Selby Jennings is working with a Chicago based Hedge Fund that is looking to set up a new systematic trading desk in his London's team. They have increasingly grown their AUM over the past years and due to this continued expansion, they are now looking to set up an exclusive systematic desk. This is a great opportunity to join an innovative, forward thinking and progressive platform where you will have a greater ability to influence change.



You will be responsible for:



- Building up the new platform for systematic trading with a focus on equities and FX





- Coordinating with the Dev team to improve the data and the backtests





- In charge of the market making activities on the desk





- Client facing in order to explain systematic strategies to investors





- Coordinating with the fundamental division of portfolio managers





This opportunity would be a great fit for a senior Quant Trader that is looking to set up and grow a team in an established infrastructure.



Relevant candidates will demonstrate the following:





- Strong academic background in Maths, Computational Science or Finance - PhD preferred





- 5 to 6 years' experience in systematic trading or quant trading role





- Previous experience with different assets: fixed income, equity, fx and credit





- First class understanding of markets and asset classes





- Proficiency in programming languages: R, Python, C , Matlab





- Some experience as a team leader is preferable







Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants should promptly register their interest directly to quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com





