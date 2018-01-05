The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Distressed Debt Analyst - Hedge Fund - London

Location United Kingdom,

Remuneration £110000 - £125000 per annum, Benefits: Performance Bonus

Employment type perm

Updated 05th Jan 2018

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Scott Darroch

Phone 020 3758 8900

Email click here

A multi-billion $ US hedge fund platform seeks to hire a distressed debt analyst in their London office to focus on making investment recommendations with a global and deep distressed spin (liquid or illiquid investing style).

To be considered for this position you will already be working in a distressed debt hedge fund, potentially also executing an illiquid structured credit mandate, and you will have a track record of making recommendations to PMs in the US corporate bond market. European coverage is also relevant depending on your sector focus or cycle timing.

Successful candidates will demonstrate the following key attributes:

- 5 yrs professional experience post qualification
- 2 yrs investment banking training (M&A, restructuring, leveraged finance, credit trading)
- Previous buyside distressed credit experience is essential
- CFA qualification is not required
- Generalist cap structure special situations investors are also encouraged to apply

Applications through the link or directly at fundmanagement(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com


