Fixed Income Trader
Location United States,
Remuneration $80000 - $115000 per annum, Benefits: PnL
Employment type perm
Updated 06th Jan 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Abigail Challgren (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
Our client, a global proprietary trading firm, headquartered in Downtown Chicago, is looking to bring on a Fixed Income Trader to their growing team. This is an ideal position for a trader looking to work in a collaborative environment with some of the strongest professionals in the market. They're looking for individuals with trading experience & a strong background in FI markets.
Qualifications:
- Relevant college degree
- 2-4 years trading experience with a bank and/or prop trading firm
- Strong background in Bloomberg is required, programming in Python is a bonus, however not required
- Strong communication skills, both written and verbal
- Technical knowledge trading fixed income products