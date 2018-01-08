The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Cyber Engineer

Location United States,

Remuneration Competitive

Employment type contract

Updated 08th Jan 2018

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Jayson Bevacqua (NY)

Phone (646) 253-0268

Email click here

Cyber Engineer (New York/Chicago)-Contract

In this role he/she will be focused on looking at innovative technologies that will allow for the most secure computing environment.

General Responsibilities

  • Lead the design, implementation and administration of various security technologies. These include, but are not limited to:
  • Firewalls
  • Proxies
  • Remote Access VPNs
  • Two-Factor Authentication
  • IDS/IPS
  • Network Based Anomaly Detection Systems
  • Vulnerability Management Solutions
  • Threat Intelligence Solutions
  • Threat Emulation Solutions
  • SIEM Solutions
  • Wireless Networking
  • Automating existing solutions in place, for faster time to response and remediation
  • Secure architecture designs relative to both on-prem and cloud environment
  • Familiarity with cloud deployments, technologies, etc.
  • Continuously evaluating, designing and implementing security solutions to improve the confidentiality, integrity and/or availability of the firm's intellectual property and systems
  • Assist in the creation or modification of forward-thinking security policies and procedures as needed
  • Troubleshooting cyber issues down to the packet decode level if necessary
  • Periodic after hours and weekend support is required

Required Skills

  • 5 years of network security experience. CISSP is highly desirable
  • Strong understanding of both security and network fundamentals and protocols
  • Demonstrated experience administering a market leading SIEM solution
  • Understanding of proxy solutions and protocols, including explicit and transparent modes of operation, various authentication mechanisms, etc.
  • In-depth knowledge of Windows and Linux security best practices
  • Proficient in Python or Perl and basic shell scripting
  • Proficient with Cisco IOS commands
  • Understanding of wireless networking and associated security protocols
  • Excellent communications skills
  • Strong team player, but can work independently when required
  • Financial Services industry experience is a plus



Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader