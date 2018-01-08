Cyber Engineer
Location United States,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type contract
Updated 08th Jan 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Jayson Bevacqua (NY)
Phone (646) 253-0268
Email click here
Cyber Engineer (New York/Chicago)-Contract
In this role he/she will be focused on looking at innovative technologies that will allow for the most secure computing environment.
General Responsibilities
- Lead the design, implementation and administration of various security technologies. These include, but are not limited to:
- Firewalls
- Proxies
- Remote Access VPNs
- Two-Factor Authentication
- IDS/IPS
- Network Based Anomaly Detection Systems
- Vulnerability Management Solutions
- Threat Intelligence Solutions
- Threat Emulation Solutions
- SIEM Solutions
- Wireless Networking
- Automating existing solutions in place, for faster time to response and remediation
- Secure architecture designs relative to both on-prem and cloud environment
- Familiarity with cloud deployments, technologies, etc.
- Continuously evaluating, designing and implementing security solutions to improve the confidentiality, integrity and/or availability of the firm's intellectual property and systems
- Assist in the creation or modification of forward-thinking security policies and procedures as needed
- Troubleshooting cyber issues down to the packet decode level if necessary
- Periodic after hours and weekend support is required
Required Skills
- 5 years of network security experience. CISSP is highly desirable
- Strong understanding of both security and network fundamentals and protocols
- Demonstrated experience administering a market leading SIEM solution
- Understanding of proxy solutions and protocols, including explicit and transparent modes of operation, various authentication mechanisms, etc.
- In-depth knowledge of Windows and Linux security best practices
- Proficient in Python or Perl and basic shell scripting
- Proficient with Cisco IOS commands
- Understanding of wireless networking and associated security protocols
- Excellent communications skills
- Strong team player, but can work independently when required
- Financial Services industry experience is a plus