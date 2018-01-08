The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Identity & Access Management Engineer

Location United States,

Remuneration Competitive

Employment type contract

Updated 08th Jan 2018

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Jayson Bevacqua (NY)

Phone (646) 253-0268

Email click here

The Identity & Access Management (IAM) Engineer will be a focal point in the overall strategic direction relative to design and implementation of next-generation IAM controls within our Information Security department.

General Responsibilities


  • Lead and participate in roadmaps, policies, and procedures for security solutions
  • Overall design and implementation of the IAM strategy, with an ability to lead the solution from start to finish
  • Partner with infrastructure and application teams to identify, evaluate, design and deploy technology solutions
  • Focused in the IAM space but may be asked to work on other aspects of Information Security
  • Cloud based authentication, authorization, and accounting methodologies and deployment (cloud identity as a service)
  • Policy implementation across Privilege Access Management, Linux (umask, sudo), Certificate Management, etc.
  • Create and communicate IAM strategy with a focus on market trends and cloud proliferation
  • Identification and remediation of any gaps within the CIA space
  • Periodic after hours and weekend support is required

Required Skills

  • 5 years of information security experience with a main focus on IAM
  • Detailed understanding of multiple security domains: Data, Identity, Cloud
  • Strong understanding of encryption protocols
  • Hands on experience with security tools & policies
  • In-depth knowledge of Windows and Unix/Linux security best practices (AD/LDAP)
  • Deep understanding of authentication and authorization technologies and protocols (multifactor auth, Kerberos, cert based, etc)
  • Cloud based IAM technology: Azure, SAML2, OpenID Connect, etc
  • Microsoft based technologies: Active Directory, SCEP, Certificate Lifecycle, etc.
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Strong team player, but can work independently when required
  • Financial Services industry experience is a plus



(New York or Chicago)-Contract

