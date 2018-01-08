Identity & Access Management Engineer
Location United States,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type contract
Updated 08th Jan 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Jayson Bevacqua (NY)
Phone (646) 253-0268
Email click here
The Identity & Access Management (IAM) Engineer will be a focal point in the overall strategic direction relative to design and implementation of next-generation IAM controls within our Information Security department.
General Responsibilities
- Lead and participate in roadmaps, policies, and procedures for security solutions
- Overall design and implementation of the IAM strategy, with an ability to lead the solution from start to finish
- Partner with infrastructure and application teams to identify, evaluate, design and deploy technology solutions
- Focused in the IAM space but may be asked to work on other aspects of Information Security
- Cloud based authentication, authorization, and accounting methodologies and deployment (cloud identity as a service)
- Policy implementation across Privilege Access Management, Linux (umask, sudo), Certificate Management, etc.
- Create and communicate IAM strategy with a focus on market trends and cloud proliferation
- Identification and remediation of any gaps within the CIA space
- Periodic after hours and weekend support is required
Required Skills
- 5 years of information security experience with a main focus on IAM
- Detailed understanding of multiple security domains: Data, Identity, Cloud
- Strong understanding of encryption protocols
- Hands on experience with security tools & policies
- In-depth knowledge of Windows and Unix/Linux security best practices (AD/LDAP)
- Deep understanding of authentication and authorization technologies and protocols (multifactor auth, Kerberos, cert based, etc)
- Cloud based IAM technology: Azure, SAML2, OpenID Connect, etc
- Microsoft based technologies: Active Directory, SCEP, Certificate Lifecycle, etc.
- Excellent communication skills
- Strong team player, but can work independently when required
- Financial Services industry experience is a plus