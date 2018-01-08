The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Junior Quant Analyst - Investment Bank

Location United Kingdom,

Remuneration £40000 - £50000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 08th Jan 2018

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Scott Darroch

Phone 020 3758 8900

Email click here

JUNIOR QUANT ANALYST - TIER 1 INVESTMENT BANK - LONDON

QUANTITATIVE ANALYST//INVESTMENT BANKING//PORTFOLIO VALUATIONS//DERIVATIVE PRODUCTS//STOCHASTIC CALCULUS//PRICING MODELS//

Selby Jennings is working with a Tier 1 investment bank here in London who are looking for a new junior quant analyst to join their team. If you are interested in a position in quantitative finance or are interested in financial model development and analysis, this role could be for you.

To apply for this position you will have a strong academic background in financial mathematics with proven skills in object-oriented programming languages such as C or Java.

Responsibilities will include:

- Work on the calibration and development of pricing models for derivative products
- Enhance existing pricing models for derivative products
- Engage in other quantitative projects

To be considered for this role, you will need to demonstrate:

- An advanced mathematical, quantitative or econometrical qualification - PhD preferred
- Extensive experience in programming using C and or Java
- Extensive academic experience in stochastic calculus
- CFA qualification is desirable, any other professional financial qualifications will, of course, help to demonstrate aptitude

Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants are invited to register their interest by applying directly to quantsemea(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com

QUANTITATIVE ANALYST//INVESTMENT BANKING//PORTFOLIO VALUATIONS//DERIVATIVE PRODUCTS//STOCHASTIC CALCULUS//PRICING MODELS//


Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader