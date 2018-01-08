Junior Quant Analyst - Investment Bank
JUNIOR QUANT ANALYST - TIER 1 INVESTMENT BANK - LONDON
Selby Jennings is working with a Tier 1 investment bank here in London who are looking for a new junior quant analyst to join their team. If you are interested in a position in quantitative finance or are interested in financial model development and analysis, this role could be for you.
To apply for this position you will have a strong academic background in financial mathematics with proven skills in object-oriented programming languages such as C or Java.
Responsibilities will include:
- Work on the calibration and development of pricing models for derivative products
- Enhance existing pricing models for derivative products
- Engage in other quantitative projects
To be considered for this role, you will need to demonstrate:
- An advanced mathematical, quantitative or econometrical qualification - PhD preferred
- Extensive experience in programming using C and or Java
- Extensive academic experience in stochastic calculus
- CFA qualification is desirable, any other professional financial qualifications will, of course, help to demonstrate aptitude
Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants are invited to register their interest by applying directly to quantsemea(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com
