Quant Analyst - Tier 1 Investment Bank

Location United Kingdom,

Remuneration £70000 - £90000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 08th Jan 2018

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Scott Darroch

Phone 020 3758 8900

Email

Selby Jennings is working with a large, tier 1 investment bank who are looking for a new quant analyst to join their front office team in London. If you are looking for the next step in your career in quantitative finance, or are simply looking for a move to the front office, this role could be for you!

To apply for this position you will have a professional quantitative background in developing front office pricing models for interest rate and credit derivative products. You will also need to demonstrate a strong knowledge of stochastic calculus and programming using C .

Responsibilities will include:

- Development of front office pricing models for independent C library
- Validation of models in the benchmark library
- Work with key stakeholders (risk, back office, trading etc.)

To be considered for this opportunity you will need to demonstrate:

- An advanced mathematical, quantitative or econometrical qualification - PhD preferred
- Extensive experience in programming using C and or Matlab
- Extensive experience in pricing derivative products
- CFA qualification is desirable, any other professional financial qualifications will of course help to demonstrate aptitude

Interviews are taking place at short notice.


