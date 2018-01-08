QUANTITATIVE ANALYST



FRONT OFFICE QUANTITATIVE ANALYST - TIER 1 INVESTMENT BANK - LONDON



QUANTITATIVE ANALYST//FRONT OFFICE//DERIVATIVES//PRICING MODELS//INTEREST RATES//CREDIT//C //INVESTMENT BANKING



Selby Jennings is working with a large, tier 1 investment bank who are looking for a new quant analyst to join their front office team in London. If you are looking for the next step in your career in quantitative finance, or are simply looking for a move to the front office, this role could be for you!



To apply for this position you will have a professional quantitative background in developing front office pricing models for interest rate and credit derivative products. You will also need to demonstrate a strong knowledge of stochastic calculus and programming using C .



Responsibilities will include:



- Development of front office pricing models for independent C library

- Validation of models in the benchmark library

- Work with key stakeholders (risk, back office, trading etc.)



To be considered for this opportunity you will need to demonstrate:



- An advanced mathematical, quantitative or econometrical qualification - PhD preferred

- Extensive experience in programming using C and or Matlab

- Extensive experience in pricing derivative products

- CFA qualification is desirable, any other professional financial qualifications will of course help to demonstrate aptitude



Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants are invited to register their interest by applying directly to quantsemea(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com





QUANTITATIVE ANALYST//FRONT OFFICE//DERIVATIVES//PRICING MODELS//INTEREST RATES//CREDIT//C //INVESTMENT BANKING











