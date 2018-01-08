Quant Researcher for Systematic Hedge Fund
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £70000 - £90000 per annum, Benefits: Leading competitive bonus
Employment type perm
Updated 08th Jan 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Scott Darroch
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
Selby Jennings is working with a leading Systematic Hedge Fund that is looking to expand its quant team which is well-established, clearly punching above its weight and developing great technologies.
The role would suit a quant researcher that has some experience with researching signals. This position will allow the candidate to have more responsibilities in a collaborative environment and working along some bright leaders in the field.
Primary responsibilities:
- Responsible for researching quant strategies
- Improving the in-house models
- Reporting into the quant trading desk to imrpove the models
- Improving stress test scenarios
Relevant candidates will demonstrate the following:
- 5 to 7 years' experience in a quant researcher position with
a leading financial house
- Experience in Fixed Income, FX, equity or commodities
- Strong academic background in mathematics, financial
engineering or statistics - PhD preferred
- Proficiency with programming languages: R, Matlab, Python, C
…
- Strong team player with the ability to work independently
Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants should
promptly register their interest directly to
quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com