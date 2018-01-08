The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Quant Researcher for Systematic Hedge Fund

Location United Kingdom

Remuneration £70000 - £90000 per annum, Benefits: Leading competitive bonus

Employment type perm

Updated 08th Jan 2018

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Scott Darroch

Phone 020 3758 8900

Email click here

Selby Jennings is working with a leading Systematic Hedge Fund that is looking to expand its quant team which is well-established, clearly punching above its weight and developing great technologies.

The role would suit a quant researcher that has some experience with researching signals. This position will allow the candidate to have more responsibilities in a collaborative environment and working along some bright leaders in the field.

Primary responsibilities:

  • Responsible for researching quant strategies


  • Improving the in-house models


  • Reporting into the quant trading desk to imrpove the models


  • Improving stress test scenarios

Relevant candidates will demonstrate the following:

  • 5 to 7 years' experience in a quant researcher position with a leading financial house


  • Experience in Fixed Income, FX, equity or commodities


  • Strong academic background in mathematics, financial engineering or statistics - PhD preferred


  • Proficiency with programming languages: R, Matlab, Python, C …


  • Strong team player with the ability to work independently


Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants should promptly register their interest directly to quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com

