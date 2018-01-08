Quant Researcher for Systematic Hedge Fund



Selby Jennings is working with a leading Systematic Hedge Fund that is looking to expand its quant team which is well-established, clearly punching above its weight and developing great technologies.



The role would suit a quant researcher that has some experience with researching signals. This position will allow the candidate to have more responsibilities in a collaborative environment and working along some bright leaders in the field.



Primary responsibilities:





Responsible for researching quant strategies







Improving the in-house models







Reporting into the quant trading desk to imrpove the models







Improving stress test scenarios

Relevant candidates will demonstrate the following:





5 to 7 years' experience in a quant researcher position with a leading financial house







Experience in Fixed Income, FX, equity or commodities







Strong academic background in mathematics, financial engineering or statistics - PhD preferred







Proficiency with programming languages: R, Matlab, Python, C …







Strong team player with the ability to work independently







Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants should promptly register their interest directly to quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com



