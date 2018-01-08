Market risk manager | FX

London

Base Salary - £70,000 - £80,000 bonus & additional benefits

A leading global investment bank is looking to expand its FX business with a senior market risk professional for the front office trading team in London



A leading global investment bank is looking to hire a Front Office Risk manager to manage the risk across its FX business. The bank is one of the biggest banks in the world with significant growth potential over the next 5 years. The senior market risk manager will be responsible for building up trust and mutual respect between the trading and structuring units with market risk.



The environment is entrepreneurial, fast faced and constantly changing and will suit a trader, structurer or good risk manager who wants to move into a fast track career to senior management. The risk manager will be responsible for developing strategy, approving trades /products and interpreting the risk numbers into clear commercial sense.



The market risk manager will have the following responsibilities:



Management of the FX team on a regional / product basis, setting the team objectives and ensuring high quality delivery.

Coverage of industry-leading FX business covering broad spectrum of products

Market Risk approval of large and new transactions and setting Market Risk Limits framework .

Defining best practice VaR and stress scenario methodology and analytics and fulfil a lead role in multi-year technology spend to upgrade market risk technology.

Have the experience to be able to highlight concentrated or concerning risk positions and work with the firms Decision makers/Heads to ensure appropriate reporting, transparency and management.

Develop new tools and metrics to make the important risks and P&L drivers more transparent to senior management.

The successful candidate is likely to have the following responsibilities and skill set:



Mathematical/Economics background

Outstanding knowledge of FX derivative products. Additional product knowledge across interest rates or insurance would also be an advantage.

IB experience within FX Market Risk Management (not just reporting)

Knowledge of, Greeks, VaR & historical simulations

Excellent VBA and Excel skills

Ability to manage a small team



This is a front-office role working very closely with the FX Derivatives trading desk. You should have experience of implementing risk management reporting solutions and also be able to manage a small team.





