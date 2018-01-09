The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Full Stack Developer-Financial Technology Firm

My client is a leading global investment bank that is looking to add a Full Stack Developer to its growing team in Chicago. This is a great opportunity for software development professionals who are interested in a fast-paced financial technology environment.

This individual will be responsible for

  • Designing and developing software applications
  • Deliver technical expertise in reviewing, analyzing, and resolving complex issues
  • Responsible for resolution, communication, and escalation of critical technical issues
  • Work with cross-functional teams

Job Requirements

  • Must have strong hands-on experience working with React, Redux, JavaScript, HTML, and Java
  • Strong Linux/Unix skills
  • Experience with Webpack, Kafka, and Jasmine preferred
  • Bachelors, Masters, or PhD in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or related fields
  • Problem solvers who are driven, self-motivated, and think creatively

