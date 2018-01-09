Full Stack Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration £100000 - £175000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 09th Jan 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Brittney Reiley (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
Full Stack Developer-Financial Technology Firm
My client is a leading global investment bank that is looking to add a Full Stack Developer to its growing team in Chicago. This is a great opportunity for software development professionals who are interested in a fast-paced financial technology environment.
This individual will be responsible for
- Designing and developing software applications
- Deliver technical expertise in reviewing, analyzing, and resolving complex issues
- Responsible for resolution, communication, and escalation of critical technical issues
- Work with cross-functional teams
Job Requirements
- Must have strong hands-on experience working with React, Redux, JavaScript, HTML, and Java
- Strong Linux/Unix skills
- Experience with Webpack, Kafka, and Jasmine preferred
- Bachelors, Masters, or PhD in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or related fields
- Problem solvers who are driven, self-motivated, and think creatively