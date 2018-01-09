The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Our Client, a leading proprietary-trading firm, located in Chicago, is looking to add a Lead Quantitative Researcher to their research & strategy development team. The team is looking for an individual with a strong financial-maths background & excellent problem-solving skills with the desire to develop new trading ideas and work on a collaborative & growing team.


Job Responsibilities

  • Research, analyze and implement trading conditions and market data
  • Backtest & research a variety of new trading strategies, while working to improve existing strategies
  • Develop & implement quantitative modeling methods to predict and measure risk
  • Develop analytical tools to review trade data and enhance trade execution

Qualifications

  • Ph.D. and/or Masters in Math, Computer Science, Physics, Engineering or related field
  • 4 years industry experience in financial modeling
  • Programming experience with C 11 and Python are required
  • Excellent problem-solving skills and the eagerness to solve challenging problems
  • Strong written & verbal communication skills & the desire to work in a team environment

