Corporate Risk Solutions



I am currently recruiting for my client who is seeking an experienced Corporate Risk Solutions Salesperson to it's team in Mid-Town Manhattan. The candidate should have knowledge of the Interest Rates and FX market and products as well as experience covering corporate clients. The role is on a desk that works with US-based corporate clients in various sectors.





My client is a Global U.S. Investment Bank located in Mid-Town Manhattan. The bank is in expansion mode after a very strong year and is utilizing top technology in the market. The environment is very collaborative and there is extensive growth potential on this particular desk. They provide employees with high levels of benefits that include a base salary and discretionary bonus.





Requirements:



At least 5 years of experience in an Interest Rates and/or FX sales position at an investment bank.

Ideally have a transferable book of corporate clients based in the US.

Candidates without transferable accounts must have in-depth experience co-covering accounts for a similar desk.

Ability to prospect new business, as well as maintain an existing account base.

Ability to make decisions under pressure and work in a high paced environment.