Network Engineer /Architect
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 - $150000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 09th Jan 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Hayley Danch (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
Network Engineer / Architect
Responsibilities
- Administer network architecture including voice and data networks
- Make continuous and quality improvements
- Responsible for business continuity
- Identify and design solutions for architecture issues
- Have backup solutions in case of malfunctions
Requirements
- MCSE, CCNP, or equivalent experience
- 10 years related experience
- College degree
- Experience building enterprise architecture road maps
To submit a resume email apply.a33ho1gl794@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call Hayley at 312 800 0626.