Interest Rate Derivative Sales Person



Global Investment Bank is looking to add an institutional salesperson to its team in Mid-Town Manhattan. The bank has made some aggressive hires in the past year and is looking to grow out the desk that deals derivative products to US and foreign based institutional clients. It is a more entrepreneurial environment where your work will visibly affect bottom line numbers. The main product focus is interest rates, specifically swaps and options as well as cross-currency swaps. To be considered for the position, candidates must have an extensive and successful track record in the interest rate sales space with a global institution.



Requirements:



At least 4 years of experience in an Interest Rate Sales position at an investment bank

Experience working with swaps, options and forwards

Ideally have a transferable book of institutional clients based in the US (ideally hedge fund and real money)

Candidates without transferable accounts must have in-depth experience co-covering accounts for rate sales products

Ability to prospect new business, as well as maintain an existing account base