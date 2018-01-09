Multi Asset Investment Specialist
Updated 09th Jan 2018
My client, a global Asset Manager with £300BN AUM is
looking to make an expansion hire to its Multi-Asset team. Strong
2017 performance and a demand for diversity from investors, both
institutional and wholesale have created a demand for them to
grow their existing offerings. The multi-asset team currently
holds over £80BN in AUM. They are looking for a highly
experienced investment specialist to help drive communication and
commercialization across new and existing clients.
The role -
- Communicate with new and existing clients to highlight the Multi-Asset offers
- Work closely with Sales and the Investment team to articulate the firm's capabilities
- Work across product development and range management
- Work closely with Marketing and RFP teams
- Act as the main point of contact for any investor queries
- Produce marketing and communicative materials
- Work across a team of existing investment specialists
The individual -
- Educated to degree level or equivalent in Business, Finance or Economics
- Language capabilities with a European focus are highly favorable
- Extensive experience working across the Multi-Asset space
- Experience working across an institutional client base
- Direct experience within the Asset Management industry
- Strong communicative skills (written and oral)
- Ability to write investment-related content across numerous platforms
