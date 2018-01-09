My client, a global Asset Manager with £300BN AUM is looking to make an expansion hire to its Multi-Asset team. Strong 2017 performance and a demand for diversity from investors, both institutional and wholesale have created a demand for them to grow their existing offerings. The multi-asset team currently holds over £80BN in AUM. They are looking for a highly experienced investment specialist to help drive communication and commercialization across new and existing clients.



The role -

- Communicate with new and existing clients to highlight the Multi-Asset offers

- Work closely with Sales and the Investment team to articulate the firm's capabilities

- Work across product development and range management

- Work closely with Marketing and RFP teams

- Act as the main point of contact for any investor queries

- Produce marketing and communicative materials

- Work across a team of existing investment specialists



The individual -

- Educated to degree level or equivalent in Business, Finance or Economics

- Language capabilities with a European focus are highly favorable

- Extensive experience working across the Multi-Asset space

- Experience working across an institutional client base

- Direct experience within the Asset Management industry

- Strong communicative skills (written and oral)

- Ability to write investment-related content across numerous platforms



Please send a word formatted CV to apply.a33ho1gl7yt@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk