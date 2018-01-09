Global Investment Manager Expansion Hire
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £50000 - £100000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 09th Jan 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Our client, a globally leading 5Bn AUM investment manager is
hoping to add an investment management professionals to their
growing team. After a successful 2017, they want to make
additions to the team by adding a Business Development Manager to
contribute to the successful growth of the company.
Role:
- Support the growth of the firm by communicating with institutional and wholesale investors
- Investor Due Diligence, KYC & AML checks
- Handling Investor Enquires
- Growing the business across the UK and EMEA
Experience:
- Experience working in Investment management
- Proven direct interaction communicating with institutional and wholesale clients
- Familiarity with Real estate and Private Equity
- Knowledge of capital markets
- Experience across EMEA and APC is desirable
- European languages is desirable