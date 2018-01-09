The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Global Investment Manager Expansion Hire

Location United Kingdom,

Remuneration £50000 - £100000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 09th Jan 2018

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Sarah Uwaoma

Phone 020 3758 8900

Email click here

Our client, a globally leading 5Bn AUM investment manager is hoping to add an investment management professionals to their growing team. After a successful 2017, they want to make additions to the team by adding a Business Development Manager to contribute to the successful growth of the company.

Role:

  • Support the growth of the firm by communicating with institutional and wholesale investors
  • Investor Due Diligence, KYC & AML checks
  • Handling Investor Enquires
  • Growing the business across the UK and EMEA

Experience:

  • Experience working in Investment management
  • Proven direct interaction communicating with institutional and wholesale clients
  • Familiarity with Real estate and Private Equity
  • Knowledge of capital markets
  • Experience across EMEA and APC is desirable
  • European languages is desirable

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader