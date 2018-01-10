DevOps Engineer | Leading Hedge Fund



Location: New York, NY



Compensation: $150,000 - $200,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is an industry leading hedge fund that specializes in asset & investment management and is based in New York City. They are looking for a DevOps Engineers to join their team. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of a BA/BS degree, have prior experience working in financial institutions, aspiring leadership skills, and have a plethora of development experience.



This firm has a great culture, can offer a VERY lucrative salary package and offer strong growth potential. This opportunity is based in New York City and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.



Desired Skills and Experience:



Over 5 years of technical expertise in DevOps & Infrastructure Engineering

Design and implement scalable monitoring applications and tools

Experience with Puppet, Chef, Ansible, AWS or Salt for configuration management

Expertise with integrated builds and continuous deployment

Monitor model production and testing processes

Your role will involve the following



Dealing with clients, analyzing project requirements and capacity

Ability to build out new teams, train and mentor junior members

Develop software to manage system deployment, configuration, and monitoring

Experience working in Unix/Linux, familiar with Bash and Python scripting

These firms have great cultures, offer a very lucrative salary packages and offer strong growth potential.