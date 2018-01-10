Valuations Associate - Systematic Hedge Fund| NYC
Location United States,
Remuneration $102000 - $128000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 10th Jan 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Jenna Kim (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5605
Email click here
A systematic hedge fund in NYC is looking for a Valuations Associate to assist in cross-asset valuations and PnL for Equities, FI, OTC derivatives, Credit Derivatives, and Commodities products, amongst others.
This role will be a great opportunity for professional growth as it offers exposure to a variety of asset classes as well as the chance to work with investment managers, the risk group, and various supporting teams.
Responsibilities will include:
- Building valuation models for cross-asset derivative products
- Performing validation for Murex valuation models as well as for new products set internally.
- Working with front office, risk, and other supporting teams and provide assistance regarding pricing, valuation, PnL, and valuation models.
- Conducting price testing analysis with Bloomberg, Markit, or other counterparty valuations.
Requirements include:
- 2-5 years experience working with valuation models in any asset class, preferably FI, Credit, or FX derivatives.
- Masters in Mathematical Finance or Masters in Financial Engineering is a plus.
- Proficiency in Excel and VBA. Familiarity with Murex modeling system is a plus
- Strong knowledge of financial products and greeks, particularly in the derivatives space
- FRM/CFA certifications
This is an urgent hire for the company. If this is something of interest to you, please send an updated resume to apply.a33ho1gl844@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk