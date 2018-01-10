Valuations Associate - Systematic Hedge Fund| NYC







A systematic hedge fund in NYC is looking for a Valuations Associate to assist in cross-asset valuations and PnL for Equities, FI, OTC derivatives, Credit Derivatives, and Commodities products, amongst others.



This role will be a great opportunity for professional growth as it offers exposure to a variety of asset classes as well as the chance to work with investment managers, the risk group, and various supporting teams.







Responsibilities will include:



Building valuation models for cross-asset derivative products

Performing validation for Murex valuation models as well as for new products set internally.

Working with front office, risk, and other supporting teams and provide assistance regarding pricing, valuation, PnL, and valuation models.

Conducting price testing analysis with Bloomberg, Markit, or other counterparty valuations.





Requirements include:



2-5 years experience working with valuation models in any asset class, preferably FI, Credit, or FX derivatives.

Masters in Mathematical Finance or Masters in Financial Engineering is a plus.

Proficiency in Excel and VBA. Familiarity with Murex modeling system is a plus

Strong knowledge of financial products and greeks, particularly in the derivatives space

FRM/CFA certifications





This is an urgent hire for the company. If this is something of interest to you, please send an updated resume to apply.a33ho1gl844@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk







