Lead Network Security Engineer
Location United States,
Remuneration $95000 - $125000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 10th Jan 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Hayley Danch (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
This role is with a financial institution in downtown Chicago.
Responsibilities
- Primarily to provide support to Imperva Web Application Firewalls and other security system tools
- Oversee and secure security systems and their policies related to internet browsing and software downloads
- Implement, maintain, and monitor the security systems (emphasis on web application firms)
Requirements
- Experience with Imperva Web Application Security.
- College degree
- At least 5 years within network security
- Experience with Cisco routers and switches
If interested email resume to apply.a33ho1gl86f@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call Hayley at 312 800 0626