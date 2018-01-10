

DATA STRATEGIST - LARGE AMERICAN HEDGE FUND - LONDON



Selby Jennings has recently partnered with a large, American, multi-strategy hedge fund who are looking for a new data strategist in their growing quantitative strategy team. If you are passionate about trading technology, data analysis, and data management, or are simply looking for a move closer to the trading desk, this could be the opportunity for you!



Responsibilities will include:



- Development of overall data architecture associated with pre and post-trade functions

- Enhance the efficiency of the analytics, tools, and systems driving the business' investments and processes

-Assist multiple trading desks in optimising trading tools and technology





To be considered for this opportunity you will need to demonstrate:



- An advanced mathematical, technological or computer science qualification - PhD or MSc preferred

- Extensive experience in the use of Python, C#, SQL

- A passion for technology and data storage and analysis

- CFA qualification is desirable, any other professional financial qualifications will, of course, help to demonstrate aptitude



Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants are invited to register their interest by applying directly to quantsemea(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com



