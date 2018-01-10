Precious Metal Corporate Sales - Analyst/Associate
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £45000 - £60000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 10th Jan 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Rosie Goodridge
Phone +44 203 758 8926
Email click here
Precious Metal Corportate Sales - Analyst /
Associate
An established Investment Bank with a global presence is currently looking to add a precious metals sales person to their London team to cover predominately precious metals. Given the increase in volume, the business has been experiencing they require an additional member in the team to assist with the growth. The role provides an exciting opportunity to be part of a growing business and really expand your knowledge of the precious metals market.
Responsibilities:
- The primary responsibility of the role will be to support the precious metal sales team covering the EMEA markets
- Keeping up to date with current metal affairs and understanding of corporate sales side
- Working directly with the Head of the Metal Sales to build the company's presence
Skills and Experience Required:
- Proven understanding of the metals market
- Experience in a sales/trading/broking role in precious metals
- Commercial experience
- Up to date knowledge of the metals markets
To apply for this role please email your CV to apply.a33ho1gl90q@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk
www.selbyjennings.com
0203 758 8926