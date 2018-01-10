Precious Metal Corportate Sales - Analyst / Associate



An established Investment Bank with a global presence is currently looking to add a precious metals sales person to their London team to cover predominately precious metals. Given the increase in volume, the business has been experiencing they require an additional member in the team to assist with the growth. The role provides an exciting opportunity to be part of a growing business and really expand your knowledge of the precious metals market.





Responsibilities:



The primary responsibility of the role will be to support the precious metal sales team covering the EMEA markets

Keeping up to date with current metal affairs and understanding of corporate sales side

Working directly with the Head of the Metal Sales to build the company's presence



Skills and Experience Required:



Proven understanding of the metals market

Experience in a sales/trading/broking role in precious metals

Commercial experience

Up to date knowledge of the metals markets





