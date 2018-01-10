Global Rating Agency Growing Team
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £75000 - £100000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 10th Jan 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Sarah Uwaoma
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
One the best financial technology firms agency is hoping to add a
Product Manager to their expanding team.
You will be responsible for the business analysis supporting the investment decisions, marketing initiatives, and product development. We are looking for diligent professionals to work closely alongside the sales and clients services organizations gathering prestigious market intelligence.
Role:
- Be responsible for all aspects of the performance data
- Monitor the sales performance and data sales performance
- Work closely with the senior management to support the performance data.
- Develop the performance data feed product knowledge
Experience:
- Good understanding of modern data abilities
- Good knowledge fixed income and credit market
- Prior knowledge of financial technology is desirable
- Good interpersonal skills, communication, and presentational skills