Global Compliance AML & Sanctions Expert



Describe the job:



A Dutch multinational banking and financial services company, which is a global leader in food and agriculture financing and sustainability-oriented banking, is seeking an experienced 'Global Compliance AML & Sanctions Expert" to join their Utrecht team.



The Global Compliance AML & Sanctions Expert role requires the candidate to be a strong sparring partner for the company's compliance stakeholders, with thorough knowledge of both the business and the relevant laws and regulations. The candidate will have in-depth knowledge of and working experience in the compliance themes CDD, AML and Sanctions.



Responsibilities:



- Being the Centre of Expertise for the themes customer due diligence (CDD), anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions.





- You will be defining the minimum control framework required





- Provide expert advice related to transactions and clients (on-boarding/review).





- Protecting the company against (facilitation of) money laundering and terrorism financing.





- Although there will be some specialisation within the team, as an expert you are able to cover all three themes (CDD, AML and Sanctions) and analyse and advise holistically.







Skills and Experience Required





- University degree





- A completed certified Compliance Professional/Officer education





- 5 - 10 year experience in Compliance (or Compliance-related) with demonstrable experience in CDD, AML and/or sanctions





- Experience in the financial industry, preferably within Banking (Retail, Wholesale and/or Financial Markets)





- Team builder





- You are able to converse and write in English and Dutch excellently





- Experienced in working within an international context







How to Apply:



