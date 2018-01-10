Senior Product Contoller | North American Investment Bank



A global investment bank based in The City is currently looking to hire a Product Control Manager with experience of P&L production for their trading support team.



The role entails considerable interaction with Front Office, Finance, Market Risk, Technology, Middle Office teams and functions across the bank. The role will give the candidate exposure to a diverse range of products, primarily in rates and credit asset classes, through which they will be able to build their knowledge of financial markets. The role will also have considerable interaction with regulators in the UK and other local markets for the bank.



As a Product Controller, your main responsibilities will involve:



Produce and validate daily P&Ls for the various trading books

Complete additional month-end control processes

Deal with queries and issues relating to these

Timely and accurate P&L reporting

Enhance interaction with front office better understand trading activities and strategies.

Ensure the daily & monthly processes are aligned with head office

Experience Required:

