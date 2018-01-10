Senior Product Controller | London
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 10th Jan 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Christopher Harris
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
A global investment bank based in The City is currently looking to hire a Product Control Manager with experience of P&L production for their trading support team.
The role entails considerable interaction with Front Office, Finance, Market Risk, Technology, Middle Office teams and functions across the bank. The role will give the candidate exposure to a diverse range of products, primarily in rates and credit asset classes, through which they will be able to build their knowledge of financial markets. The role will also have considerable interaction with regulators in the UK and other local markets for the bank.
As a Product Controller, your main responsibilities will involve:
- Produce and validate daily P&Ls for the various trading books
- Complete additional month-end control processes
- Deal with queries and issues relating to these
- Timely and accurate P&L reporting
- Enhance interaction with front office better understand trading activities and strategies.
- Ensure the daily & monthly processes are aligned with head office
Experience Required:
- Previous experience in a control function e.g. Product Control. Financial control or Accounting Control.
- Champion of Financial Markets
- Previous experience covering Treasury, Rates and Fixed income products
- Degree educated in a Quantitative discipline from a Top University
- Accounting Experience