Risk Model Developer | London
Location United Kingdom
Remuneration £80000 - £100000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 10th Jan 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Christopher Harris
Quant Analyst for Risk Model Development / Validation
Group | London
Description
A leading financial services firm is looking to expand their risk analytics function by bringing in a strong quantitative analyst to work on alongside the model development, model validation and risk model documentation teams across market risk.
The model coverage will include:
- Bank wide stress testing models
- Fixed income / exotic derivatives valuation models
- Market Risk Methodology
- ALM model
With the multi-asset class exposure this role offers quant
analysts a chance to expand their skill set rapidly within a
growing team and provides the perfect platform to launch a hugely
successful career in finance.
Key Requirements
- Excellent academic background with quantitative / statistical / numerical focus
- Strong understanding of the US financial markets
- Good communication skills
- Knowledge of financial regulations such as Basel II / III, Dodd-Frank etc .. is a bonus
- MATLAB / SAS / R / C