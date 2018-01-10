Quant Analyst for Risk Model Development / Validation Group | London



Description



A leading financial services firm is looking to expand their risk analytics function by bringing in a strong quantitative analyst to work on alongside the model development, model validation and risk model documentation teams across market risk.



The model coverage will include:



Bank wide stress testing models

Fixed income / exotic derivatives valuation models

Market Risk Methodology

ALM model

With the multi-asset class exposure this role offers quant analysts a chance to expand their skill set rapidly within a growing team and provides the perfect platform to launch a hugely successful career in finance.



Key Requirements



Excellent academic background with quantitative / statistical / numerical focus

Strong understanding of the US financial markets

Good communication skills

Knowledge of financial regulations such as Basel II / III, Dodd-Frank etc .. is a bonus

MATLAB / SAS / R / C













