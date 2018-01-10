Quant Developper for leading Prop Trading Firm in London



Selby Jennings is working with a leading $30 million Prop Trading firm seeking to hire Quant Developer to add to their team in London. You will be assisting the Quant Traders by researching trading strategies and working within the infrastructure. They have now grown quite extensively in Europe and are looking to expand into global markets.



Your responsibilities will include:



- Contributing and implementing the development life-cycle and production





- Creating of risk tools through programming languages





- Directly interact with quant traders to optimise the tools





Skills and Experience:





- 3 to 4 years' experience in working in commercial development positions





- Programming languages: C , Python, Matlab are essential





- Strong academic background - PhD preferred in any relevant subject such as Computer Science or Engineering



- First class understanding of financial markets: fixed income, FX, commodities and/or equities



What to expect:



This will be a great opportunity to join a technically enabled and innovative platform that will provide you with a long-term growth closer to the business. This would be a great fit for a developer looking to move to the buy-side.





Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants should promptly register their interest directly to quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com













