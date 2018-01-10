Institutional Sales Manager
Location Switzerland,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 10th Jan 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daria Arenberg
Phone +41442083680
Email click here
My client is a leading impact investment company, specializing on energy and resource efficiency based in Zurich. They are currently looking for an Institutional Sales Manager having at least 3-5 years experience within the financial industry.
What you will do :
- Developing and managing existing clients
- Create and maintain your own client base
- Cooperate with the sales team and develop marketing strategies / product development
- Create sales reports
- Set up targets to reach
- Attend client meetings and corporate events
What you hold :
- Good understanding of the Swiss asset management market
- Established Swiss Institutional network
- 3 to 5 years experience in sales and experience in the financial industry
- Bachelor degree in Economics, Business Administration, Finance or CFA degree
- Outstanding communication skills and entrepreneurial mindset
- Fluent in German and English - French as a bonus
- Experience in sustainability / impact investing is a plus
If you are interested in this position and if you are matching all the above requirements, please send your CV in a Word Format to Daria at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch