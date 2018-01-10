The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Institutional Sales Manager

Location Switzerland,

Remuneration Competitive

Employment type perm

Updated 10th Jan 2018

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Daria Arenberg

Phone +41442083680

Email click here

Institutional Sales Manager

My client is a leading impact investment company, specializing on energy and resource efficiency based in Zurich. They are currently looking for an Institutional Sales Manager having at least 3-5 years experience within the financial industry.

What you will do :

  • Developing and managing existing clients
  • Create and maintain your own client base
  • Cooperate with the sales team and develop marketing strategies / product development
  • Create sales reports
  • Set up targets to reach
  • Attend client meetings and corporate events


What you hold :

  • Good understanding of the Swiss asset management market
  • Established Swiss Institutional network
  • 3 to 5 years experience in sales and experience in the financial industry
  • Bachelor degree in Economics, Business Administration, Finance or CFA degree
  • Outstanding communication skills and entrepreneurial mindset
  • Fluent in German and English - French as a bonus
  • Experience in sustainability / impact investing is a plus


If you are interested in this position and if you are matching all the above requirements, please send your CV in a Word Format to Daria at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader