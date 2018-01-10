Institutional Sales Manager



My client is a leading impact investment company, specializing on energy and resource efficiency based in Zurich. They are currently looking for an Institutional Sales Manager having at least 3-5 years experience within the financial industry.



What you will do :



Developing and managing existing clients

Create and maintain your own client base

Cooperate with the sales team and develop marketing strategies / product development

Create sales reports

Set up targets to reach

Attend client meetings and corporate events



What you hold :



Good understanding of the Swiss asset management market

Established Swiss Institutional network

3 to 5 years experience in sales and experience in the financial industry

Bachelor degree in Economics, Business Administration, Finance or CFA degree

Outstanding communication skills and entrepreneurial mindset

Fluent in German and English - French as a bonus

Experience in sustainability / impact investing is a plus



If you are interested in this position and if you are matching all the above requirements, please send your CV in a Word Format to Daria at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch



