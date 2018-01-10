Client Associate - German Speaker



My client is a Sustainable Investment Company focusing on energy transition, based in Switzerland. They are currently looking for a Client Associate to join their team in Zurich.





What you will do :



Provide regular client reports and materials

Participate in internal and external client meetings / corporate events

Prepare reports and presentations based on all the investments funds

Analyze and define strategies to implement new solutions for international clients

Assist legal and financial procedures with lawyers and tax advisers

Handle CRM system

Create marketing materials and translate reports

Collaborate with the Client Relations team

Ad-hoc tasks



What you hold :



A university degree with a focus on the banking industry or similar education completed

First professional experience in client reporting, investor relations or investment funds in the financial industry

Customer and service-oriented skills

Fluent in German and English - other languages a plus

Self-made, ready for « above-average commitment » and entrepreneurial thinking

Interest in sustainability and energy efficiency



If you are interested in this position and if you are meeting all the above requirements, please feel free to send your Word Format CV to Daria at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch



