Client Associate German Speaker
Location Switzerland,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 10th Jan 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daria Arenberg
Phone +41442083680
Email click here
Client Associate - German
Speaker
My client is a Sustainable Investment Company focusing on energy transition, based in Switzerland. They are currently looking for a Client Associate to join their team in Zurich.
What you will do :
- Provide regular client reports and materials
- Participate in internal and external client meetings / corporate events
- Prepare reports and presentations based on all the investments funds
- Analyze and define strategies to implement new solutions for international clients
- Assist legal and financial procedures with lawyers and tax advisers
- Handle CRM system
- Create marketing materials and translate reports
- Collaborate with the Client Relations team
- Ad-hoc tasks
What you hold :
- A university degree with a focus on the banking industry or similar education completed
- First professional experience in client reporting, investor relations or investment funds in the financial industry
- Customer and service-oriented skills
- Fluent in German and English - other languages a plus
- Self-made, ready for « above-average commitment » and entrepreneurial thinking
- Interest in sustainability and energy efficiency
If you are interested in this position and if you are meeting all the above requirements, please feel free to send your Word Format CV to Daria at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch