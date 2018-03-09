The Company and Role



The company is a well established Financial Services firm, this role is selling their Counterparty and Credit Risk Solutions across the United States.



The successful candidate will play a key role in hunting and establish new business with Sell Side firms. The ideal candidate will have experience selling risk management sales or has done business development within the Financial Services vertical.



Responsibilities



Creating and implementing company sales strategy in the Risk space

Prospecting new clients and driving new business sales through the Americas

Work with Product to ensure propositions is well built and is well connected to the market

Grow pipeline and increase conversion rate

Requirements



Bachelors Degree

A strong Credit Risk network, primarily C-Level

8 years of risk management sales or business development experience

Understanding of Credit Risk space

Strategic thinking

Ability to generate leads through networking

Ability to travel

If you or anyone you know is interested in this position please apply immediately as my client is looking to hire as soon as possible!