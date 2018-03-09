Risk Sales Specialist
The Company and Role
The company is a well established Financial Services firm, this role is selling their Counterparty and Credit Risk Solutions across the United States.
The successful candidate will play a key role in hunting and establish new business with Sell Side firms. The ideal candidate will have experience selling risk management sales or has done business development within the Financial Services vertical.
Responsibilities
- Creating and implementing company sales strategy in the Risk space
- Prospecting new clients and driving new business sales through the Americas
- Work with Product to ensure propositions is well built and is well connected to the market
- Grow pipeline and increase conversion rate
Requirements
- Bachelors Degree
- A strong Credit Risk network, primarily C-Level
- 8 years of risk management sales or business development experience
- Understanding of Credit Risk space
- Strategic thinking
- Ability to generate leads through networking
- Ability to travel
If you or anyone you know is interested in this position please apply immediately as my client is looking to hire as soon as possible!