Alpha Researcher | Machine Learning
Location United States,
Employment type perm
Updated 14th Mar 2018
Company Selby Jennings
I'm working with a systematic hedge fund in NYC that is
incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning
techniques to analyze data, both structured and unstructured, in
order to research and develop systematic trading strategies that
have an edge in the market. The firm uses both traditional and
alternative data-sets for its insights.
Responsibilities:
- Utilize sophisticated computational techniques to capture investment ideas from large unstructured data sets.
- Apply statistical & predictive modeling techniques to analyze large data sets
- Liaise with senior management and institutional clients on projects
- Research, develop and deploy systematic trading strategies in global markets.
Requirements:
- A background in finance is NOT required
- Ph.D. in a quantitative discipline is required (E.G. - Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Physics, etc.)
- Strong experience in statistical analysis
- Python skills requires (Pandas, Numpy, etc.)
- Great communication skills and the ability to convey complex research findings to key stakeholders