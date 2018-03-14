The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Location United States,

Updated 14th Mar 2018

I'm working with a systematic hedge fund in NYC that is incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to analyze data, both structured and unstructured, in order to research and develop systematic trading strategies that have an edge in the market. The firm uses both traditional and alternative data-sets for its insights.


Responsibilities:

  • Utilize sophisticated computational techniques to capture investment ideas from large unstructured data sets.
  • Apply statistical & predictive modeling techniques to analyze large data sets
  • Liaise with senior management and institutional clients on projects
  • Research, develop and deploy systematic trading strategies in global markets.


Requirements:

  • A background in finance is NOT required
  • Ph.D. in a quantitative discipline is required (E.G. - Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Physics, etc.)
  • Strong experience in statistical analysis
  • Python skills requires (Pandas, Numpy, etc.)
  • Great communication skills and the ability to convey complex research findings to key stakeholders

