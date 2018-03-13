Linux Systems Administrator | Start-Up Hedge Fund



Location: Princeton, NJ



Compensation: $100,000 - $150,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is start-up hedge fund that specializes in mathematical, scientific and research driven market trends for investment decisions that is headquartered in Princeton, NJ and they are looking for a Linux Systems Administrator to join their team. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of a BA/BS degree (Computer Science/Engineering, Mathematics, or related), have prior experience working in financial institutions, strong leadership skills, and have a plethora of systems administrator experience.



This firm has a great culture, can offer a VERY lucrative salary package and offer strong growth potential. This role is based in Princeton, NJ and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.





Desired Skills and Experience:



Experience administering and troubleshooting a RHEL, CentOS environment

Experience working in financial services preferred but not mandatory

Experience creating Python and Bash scripts for automation

Monitor model production and testing processes

Understanding of network fundamentals (TCP/UDP, ARP, and multicast to develop software to manage system deployment, configuration, and monitoring)

If you are interested please apply and forward us your credentials to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.



