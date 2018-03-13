Selby Jennings: Sr. Network Engineer



Salary: 200k





A tier I investment bank is on the lookout for a Network Engineer to join its IT/Enterprise group. The role is responsible for researching, designing, and deploying enterprise network solutions. They will also be developing scripts and tools to support management of networking devices, and managing network efforts for global projects. The candidate will be involved in all phases of project management, from design to execution. The company is located in Manhattan.





Responsibilities



Maintaining a diverse network on an international level.

Communicating with third parties to maintain communication lines and a data center infrastructure.

Leading the design of networks for new offices and data centers.

Finding low latency solutions for existing networks.

Working with traders to modify network connectivity to market fluctuations.



Qualifications



A college degree.

3-5 years of experience designing and deploying highly available infrastructure solutions in a multi-site global environment.

Experience with client-server architectures and network design.

Expert knowledge of Cisco IOS/NxOS and other network operating systems.

An in-depth understanding of TCP/IP and LAN switching, familiarity with a wide range of network equipment.

Strong experience with multicast configuration.

Experienced with VPNs including Cisco IOS, NXOS, and ASA.

Experienced with Unix or Linux.

A familiarity with wired/wireless 802.1x environments and Cisco ISE is recommended.

Strong scripting skills in Python.

Knowledge of relevant Cisco APIs

Finance background.

Systems administration experience.







