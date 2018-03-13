Job description: TIBCO Engineer



Location: Washington D.C



Have you recently been thinking about settle down and moving into your dream house? Well, believe it or not, but millions of Americans are currently in that exact situation. A client I am working with helps make this dream a reality for people across the country by helping banks with mortgage financing. The firm I am partnering with is on the lookout for a TIBCO engineer for their Washington D.C. branch. If you are interested in working at an established firm that offers great benefits and work flexibility, then fill out the following application.







What we will expect from you as a lead TIBCO Engineer



Design, engineer, implement and administrate TIBCO BusinessWork (BW)/EMS and IBM MQ product solutions.

Be a Subject Matter Expert (SME) with TIBCO platforms









QUALIFICATIONS & DESIRED SKILLS

A Bachelor's Degree or equivalent required

8 - 10 years of related experience

Extensive technical experience as a TIBCO Administrator/Engineer

Proficient with TIBCO SOA Product Suite (EMS, BusinessEvents (BE), BusinessWorks (BW), Hawk, Administrator, BW adapters/plugins, etc.)

Experience with EMS architecture and memory management

Programming/Script languages: Java, Shell, Python





