TIBCO Engineer
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 - $150000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus and Benefits
Employment type perm
Updated 13th Mar 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Nicholas Madrid (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5602
Email click here
Job description: TIBCO Engineer
Location: Washington D.C
Have you recently been thinking about settle down and moving into your dream house? Well, believe it or not, but millions of Americans are currently in that exact situation. A client I am working with helps make this dream a reality for people across the country by helping banks with mortgage financing. The firm I am partnering with is on the lookout for a TIBCO engineer for their Washington D.C. branch. If you are interested in working at an established firm that offers great benefits and work flexibility, then fill out the following application.
What we will expect from you as a lead TIBCO Engineer
- Design, engineer, implement and administrate TIBCO BusinessWork (BW)/EMS and IBM MQ product solutions.
- Be a Subject Matter Expert (SME) with TIBCO platforms
QUALIFICATIONS & DESIRED SKILLS
- A Bachelor's Degree or equivalent required
- 8 - 10 years of related experience
- Extensive technical experience as a TIBCO Administrator/Engineer
- Proficient with TIBCO SOA Product Suite (EMS, BusinessEvents (BE), BusinessWorks (BW), Hawk, Administrator, BW adapters/plugins, etc.)
- Experience with EMS architecture and memory management
- Programming/Script languages: Java, Shell, Python