Data Architect



Salary Range: $120k - $130k





Description



A top 3 investment firm in the St. Petersburg area is on the lookout for a Data Architect that will work as part of the Data Architecture team with the primary responsibility of Enterprise Data Architecture which involves working on enterprise-class Data Initiatives. The firm generated over 5 billion dollars in revenue this past year and is looking to grow this upcoming year. The Data Architect will be primarily responsible for designing databases which are flexible and performant and which meet enterprise and industry standards.





RESPONSIBILITIES



• Responsible for designing and delivering Flexible & Performant Databases which align with Business Goals.



• Works with Data Engineers, DBAs as part of Database Design and Development.



• Work with Solution Architects to develop ETL/Data Integration/Data Processing Flows.



• Develop and maintain new Enterprise Data Models for Enterprise Class Data Initiatives.



• Work with Development Teams to understand and make recommendations on Proposed Database Structures and Data Flows.





Qualifications



• Expert Level working knowledge of Database Design and Database Architecture.



• Proficient with Oracle & SQL Server as a Database Platform.



• Experience with modern data platforms using Big Data Technology stack is highly preferred.



• Experience with Physical Performance Optimization of Oracle and SQL Server Databases.



• Experience with Data Warehouse Principles and Design. Experience with developing Data Analytics based platforms.



• Experience with architecting ETL/ Data Flow patterns.



• Experience with Master Data Management (MDM) principles is a plus.



• Bachelor's Degree in a Technology-Related Discipline is a plus.





