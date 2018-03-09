Quantitative Trader
Location United States,
Remuneration $200000 - $250000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 09th Mar 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Matthew Bouzianis (BOS)
Phone 6467594560
A spin-off fund with an AUM base of $1b based in Boston is
looking for a mid-senior level quant to join their dynamic
electronic trading team. The firm has been around for 5 years,
and is currently expanding organically to keep up with capital
inflows and a profitable track record.
The vacancy that they are looking to fill at the moment is a Senior level role on their trading desk doing full cycle research, development, and implementation of medium to high-frequency trading strategies alongside the investment committee. This firm offers the ideal scenario for anyone who is looking for a challenging role that will expose them to a dynamic team environment and exceptional opportunity for career progression.
Responsibilities will include:
- Systematic and quantitative research and development of higher frequency trading strategies across global futures markets
- Research and implementation of new data-sets into developmental strategies
- Back-testing and understanding of strategies including abstractions and requirements
- Market microstructure research and alpha signal research across futures
- Collaboration between team members in order to drive productivity and facilitate innovative ideas
Ideal candidates should possess:
- 5 years of experience in a related field
- Exceptional programming and quantitative skills
- Strong programming skills in various languages
- Masters degree in a computational field, Ph.D. preferred
- Drive to succeed and see results
If there is an interest, please click the APPLY NOW button below.
