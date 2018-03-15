Equity Quant l Investment Bank l NYC
$120000 - $200000 per annum
The Global Head of Equity at a top tier investment bank here in
NYC reached out directly as he is looking to bring on board a
senior VP level candidate to join his team. After a few
successful quarters the business gave him this approval and as it
is a key hire within the group, the individual must not only have
extensive equity knowledge but must also be able to interact
closely with a variety of different parties. The candidate will
be reporting directly to him and will be primarily utilizing C
and they will be responsible for developing, implementing and
writing models.
Qualifications of Equity Derivative Modeling
- 5 years of derivative pricing modeling
- Masters or PhD in a Quantitative field (computer science, physics, ect.)
- Exceptional development skills in C and Python
- Previous experience in derivative modeling
- Stochastic volatility modeling and Monte Carlo
- Knowledge and experience with multi underlying pricing techniques