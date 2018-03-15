The Global Head of Equity at a top tier investment bank here in NYC reached out directly as he is looking to bring on board a senior VP level candidate to join his team. After a few successful quarters the business gave him this approval and as it is a key hire within the group, the individual must not only have extensive equity knowledge but must also be able to interact closely with a variety of different parties. The candidate will be reporting directly to him and will be primarily utilizing C and they will be responsible for developing, implementing and writing models.



Qualifications of Equity Derivative Modeling



5 years of derivative pricing modeling

Masters or PhD in a Quantitative field (computer science, physics, ect.)

Exceptional development skills in C and Python

Previous experience in derivative modeling

Stochastic volatility modeling and Monte Carlo

Knowledge and experience with multi underlying pricing techniques