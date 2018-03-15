Mortgage Quant l Investment Bank l NYC
Location United States,
Remuneration $150000 - $200000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 15th Mar 2018
Company Selby Jennings
The Head of Mortgage at a major investment bank here in NYC
reached out directly as he is looking to bring on board a senior
VP level candidate to join his team. After a few successful
quarters the business gave him this approval and as the ideal
candidate will be one of the leading voices of the organization,
it is imperative to have strong interpersonal skills as well as
derivative pricing knowledge. The candidate will be reporting
directly into him and will be primarily utilizing C and they will
be responsible for developing, implementing and writing models.
Qualifications of Mortgage Quant
- Masters or PhD in Quantitative field (computer science, physics, ect.)
- Exceptional development skills in C and Python
- Previous experience in derivative modeling
- Stochastic volatility modeling and Monte Carlo
- Knowledge and experience with multi underlying pricing techniques