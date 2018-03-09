A top-tier hedge fund based in Boston is looking for a mid-senior level quantitative developer to join their dynamic electronic trading team. The firm has been around for over a decade and is currently expanding organically to keep up with market demands. The vacancy that they are looking to fill at the moment is on their trading desk doing quantitative development and implementation alongside senior researchers and traders alike.



Responsibilities will include:



- Systematic and quantitative research and development of high-frequency trading strategies and support tools

- Research and implementation of new data using machine learning algorithms such as decision trees, neural networks, basis expansions

- Back testing and understanding of strategies including abstractions and requirements

- Collaboration between team members in order to drive productivity and facilitate innovative ideas



Ideal candidates should possess:



- 4 years of experience working on a trading desk / front office

- Advanced degree in a scientific field

- Strong programming skill

- Drive to succeed and see results, entrepreneurial mindset



If there is an interest, please click the APPLY NOW button below.





Contact: 857-445-0548