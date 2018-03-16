A spin-off fund with an AUM base of $1b based in Boston is looking for a mid-senior level quant to join their dynamic electronic trading team. The firm has been around for 5 years and is currently expanding organically to keep up with capital inflows and a profitable track record.



The vacancy that they are looking to fill at the moment is a role on their trading desk doing full cycle research, development, and implementation of medium to high-frequency trading strategies alongside the investment committee. This firm offers the ideal scenario for anyone who is looking for a challenging role that will expose them to a dynamic team environment and exceptional opportunity for career progression.



Responsibilities will include:



- Systematic and quantitative research and development of higher frequency trading strategies across global futures markets

- Research and implementation of new datasets into developmental strategies

- Backtesting and understanding of strategies including abstractions and requirements

- Market microstructure research and alpha signal research across futures

- Collaboration between team members in order to drive productivity and facilitate innovative ideas



Ideal candidates should possess:



- 5 years of experience in a related field

- Exceptional programming and quantitative skills

- Strong programming skills in various languages

- Masters degree in a computational field, Ph.D. preferred

- Drive to succeed and see results



