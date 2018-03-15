A top tier Investment Bank located in New York is looking to bring on a VP within their Derivative Pricing Model Review team, which is responsible for technical advisory support around pricing methodology and model control for the Valuations/IPV function.



This role works directly with trading and quantitative groups, and provides significant exposure to the covered derivatives, as well as the pricing and hedging process.



Responsibilities:



Serve as a lead on the Valuations team, covering price verification and valuations methodology for credit derivatives and CVA.

Play a crucial role in the analysis and validation of market data inputs to ensure fair valuation of trades and portfolios in accordance with current regulatory standards.

Perform additional checks on front office pricing models in order to ensure accuracy and efficiency.

Develop a price verification/benchmarking process, and claim responsibility for pricing model calibration and provide recommendations, working in conjunction with development teams on an as-needed basis.

Keep up to date on current themes and developments in the markets, and provide business advisory on complex transactions and new models.

Main relationship holder with senior counterparts on the trading desks, establishing and developing strong relationships with external and internal parties across Quant, Risk, Finance, and Technology groups.

Requirements:



Bachelor's degree in Finance or Quantitative field (Masters in similar subject preferred preferred)

Working knowledge of scripting languages (R, Python, etc.)

4 years direct experience working in risk management, valuations, or trade review/analytics

Exceptional knowledge of and experience working with credit valuations and XVA (CVA/DVA/FVA etc.)

Must have a full and up-to-date understanding of the lifecycle of derivatives and be able to investigate and explain valuation movements using sensitivity based analysis

Excellent communication skills to establish credibility and build strong relationships