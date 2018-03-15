Selby Jennings has recently partnered with a large hedgefund in New York that is looking to bring on board an 1-2 quantitative analyst/developers to improve the trading efficiency of their books through greenfield quantitative model development in C and Python. In addition, given the large amount of data and transactions taking place on a day to day basis, these key hires will partner with technology teams to provide input on data architecture and usage.





To apply for this position you will have a professional background in developing pricing models for derivative products. You will also have extensive experience in using C .







Responsibilities will include:



Clean and parse large amounts of data.

Develop analytics to measure how to improve efficiency and best utilize the inventory

Update and develop existing models used for pricing the securities lending portfolio

Design and build out the existing data architecture for the trading desk

Assist key stakeholders in the front office team (risk, traders etc.)

Must have experience working with lending portfolios





To be considered for this opportunity you will need to demonstrate:

