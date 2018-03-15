Quant Researcher l Financial Institution
Location United States,
Remuneration $0 - $300000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 15th Mar 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Melissa Cortes (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5605
Email click here
Selby Jennings has recently partnered with a large hedgefund in
New York that is looking to bring on board an 1-2 quantitative
analyst/developers to improve the trading efficiency of their
books through greenfield quantitative model development in C and
Python. In addition, given the large amount of data and
transactions taking place on a day to day basis, these key hires
will partner with technology teams to provide input on data
architecture and usage.
To apply for this position you will have a professional background in developing pricing models for derivative products. You will also have extensive experience in using C .
Responsibilities will include:
- Clean and parse large amounts of data.
- Develop analytics to measure how to improve efficiency and best utilize the inventory
- Update and develop existing models used for pricing the securities lending portfolio
- Design and build out the existing data architecture for the trading desk
- Assist key stakeholders in the front office team (risk, traders etc.)
- Must have experience working with lending portfolios
To be considered for this opportunity you will need to demonstrate:
- Extensive experience in developing pricing models for derivative products
- A high degree of proficiency in C
- A solid knowledge of stochastic calculus, monte carlo and PDE
- A strong academic qualification in a quantitative finance-related discipline - MSc or PhD preferred